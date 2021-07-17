Pokemon GO Fest 2021: The Melody Pokemon Special Research Tasks and Rewards – GameRant

Pokemon GO is introducing yet another mythical Pokemon to the game’s roster via the Pokemon GO Fest event for 2021. This time, the Pokemon is Meloetta, a dual Normal and Psychic-type Pokemon originally from the Unova region. It has another form, known as its Pirouette form, that is a dual Normal and Fighting-type, but this form has yet to arrive.
To get the chance to capture Meloetta in its default Aria form in Pokemon GO, players must complete the special research task series named The Melody Pokemon. It is only available for players that purchase a ticket for Pokemon GO Fest 2021, so those wanting this Pokemon should buy one as soon as possible.
Although these special research tasks are being released with an event, players aren’t limited by the event’s duration to complete the tasks. The only limited part is in the event encounters via Rock Star and Pop Star Pikachu, but since unlocking them is relatively early, it won’t take too long to complete.
There is a total of eleven steps to The Melody Pokemon that players need to complete. Something special about these tasks, however, is that there are branches that are dependent on player choice. Most of these choices aren’t hard ones, but they will still be listed so players know to expect them before making the actual decisions.
Step One
Earn a heart with your buddy – One Incense
Use an Incense – 50 PokeBalls
Catch ten Pokemon – 500 XP
Step Completion Rewards – 500 Stardust, one Super Incubator, and 50 Pokeballs
Step Two
This step requires players to choose between Rock Star and Pop Star Pikachu, two Pikachu wearing special costumes. Rock Star Pikachu will come knowing Meteor Mash while Pop Star Pikachu will come knowing Draining Kiss. Their types remain the same and which one a player chooses will be up to personal preference.
Other aspects affected by which Pikachu is chosen include the background music that will play during the event as well as which unlockable avatar pose will be received by the player. The chosen Pikachu will then appear as a photobomb if taken on the Saturday of Pokemon GO Fest.
Step Three
Hatch an Egg – 25 Great Balls
Catch 20 Pokemon – 500 Stardust
Take a Snapshot – 500 XP
Step Completion Rewards – 10 Razz Berries, encounter with chosen Pikachu, and 10 Pinap Berries
Step Four
This step presents another choice for players that affects what reward they will get for completing the next step. These choices are Galarian Zigzagoon and Galarian Ponyta.
Step Five
Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokemon – 25 PokeBalls
Make three Curveball throws – 500 XP
Make three Nice Throws in a row – 500 Stardust
Step Completion Rewards – 10 Razz Berries, encounter with chosen Pokemon, and one Incense
Step Six
Once again, this step provides players with a choice between Pokemon. This time, players can choose between an encounter with Flygon or Gardevior. Both Pokemon are wearing event-exclusive costumes that are themed around Meloetta.
Step Seven
Take a Snapshot – One Incense
Walk one km – 500 XP
Use an Incense – 20 Ultra Balls
Step Completion Rewards – 500 Stardust, encounter with chosen costumed Pokemon, and three Rare Candies
Step Eight
Power up Pokemon three times – One Star Piece
Evolve three Pokemon – Three Revives
Defeat two Team GO Rocket members – Three Hyper Potions
Step Completion Rewards – Three Max Potions, 20 Trapinch Candies (If the player chose Flygon), 20 Ralts Candies (If the player chose Gardevoir), and three Max Revives
Step Nine
Send three Gifts to friends – 30 Great Balls
Catch fifteen different species of Pokemon – 1,000 XP
Each a heart with your buddy – 1,000 Stardust
Step Completion Rewards – Five Golden Razz Berries, one Incense, and five Silver Pinap Berries
Step Ten
Use ten Berries to help catch Pokemon – 1,000 XP
Catch ten Pokemon – 3,000 Stardust
Earn 5,000 Stardust – 3,000 XP
Step Completion Rewards – One Lucky Egg, Meloetta encounter, and one Star Piece
Step Eleven
Take a snapshot of Meloetta – One Lure Module
Transfer 30 Pokemon – 30 Meloetta Candy
Make a new friend – Three Rare Candies
Step Completion Rewards – Ten Meloetta stickers, Rock Star Pose (If the player chose Rock Star Pikachu), Pop Star Pose (If the player chose Pop Star Pikachu), and a Meloetta T-Shirt
Pokemon GO is out now for iOS and Android mobile devices.
