Pokemon GO Fest 2021: Strange Rings Special Research Tasks and Rewards – GameRant

The second day of Pokemon GO Fest 2021 puts a majority of its focus on battling in raids, and indeed players will have the opportunity to take on numerous Legendary Pokemon over the course of the day. Fans will also be able to enjoy a couple of new sets of research during Day 2, one of which is a Special Research called Strange Rings. This Pokemon GO Fest 2021 Special Research centers around the Mythical Pokemon Hoopa, and players can find details on all of its tasks and the associated rewards in what follows.

Before getting into the specifics of Strange Rings, it may be worth taking a moment to clarify that it is not possible to catch Hoopa in Pokemon GO at the time of writing. Indeed, while the Special Research’s focus on the Mythical Pokemon suggests that it may be added to the game in the near future, that does not appear to have occurred yet. For now, players will need to be satisfied with simply hearing about Hoopa from Professor Willow by way of the Strange Rings story.

Pokemon GO: Strange Rings Special Research Tasks and Rewards

Stage 1

Transfer 20 Pokemon – 5 Max Potions

Take 2 Snapshots – 3 Razz Berries

Battle in 3 Raids – 5 Max Revives

Rewards: 5,000 XP, 1 Lucky Egg, 2,000 Stardust

Stage 2

Win 5 Raids – 5 Max Revives

Make 5 Great Throws – 3 Silver Pinap Berries

Catch 20 Different Species of Pokemon – 5 Max Potions

Rewards: 10,000 XP, 3 Silver Pinap Berries, 3,000 Stardust

Quite unsurprisingly, a couple of the tasks featured in the Strange Rings Special Research require participation in raids. That is something that most players that are actively engaging with Pokemon GO Fest 2021 Day 2 will already be doing, which will make completing those two activities before the event comes to an end very easy. The other tasks are not particularly difficult either, and players that put in just a bit of effort should have very little trouble tackling them all.

As previously indicated, Strange Rings is just one of the sets of research for players to take on during the second day of GO Fest 2021, and there is Timed Research that is simply called Raid Day. That research unfolds across eight stages, all of which are comprised of one identical task: battle in a raid. The rewards for each of these stages are identical as well, and Pokemon GO fans that complete the research in its entirety will walk away with quite a lot of Stardust, Max Potions, Remote Raid Passes, and Max Revives.

Pokemon GO is available now on Android and iOS devices.

