Pokemon GO Fest 2021: Should You Choose Pikachu Rock Star or Pikachu Pop Star? – GameRant

Players participating in the Pokemon GO Fest event can chose between getting either Rock Star Pikachu or Pop Star Pikachu for their collection.

Like with many Pokemon GO events, Pikachu is getting brand new event costume variants for players to add to their collections. This time however, there are two Pikachu costumes with both of them coming from Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. These of course are Rock Star Pikachu and Pop Star Pikachu.

Only players who buy a ticket to Pokemon GO Fest 2021 are able to get their hands on Rock Star Pikachu or Pop Star Pikachu through the event. What may put pressure on players however is that they can only get one costume or the other. This is due to each costume having their own additional benefits other than looks.

In order to even get the chance to capture one of these cosplaying Pikachu, players need to reach at least step two of the series of special research tasks named The Melody Pokemon during Day One of Pokemon GO Fest 2021. This will allow the chosen Pikachu to appear as a photobomb encounter during the event, allowing for players to catch one at the earliest time possible.

Once players reach step two of The Melody Pokemon special research, they will be given the choice between either Rock Star Pikachu or Pop Star Pikachu. This choice is final and cannot be changed later.

If players choose Rock Star Pikachu, they will get access to that Pikachu. It remains a pure Electric-type like a normal Pikachu, but this one has the ability to learn the Steel-type move, Meteor Mash. Choosing it will additionally change the background music of Pokemon GO to new rock-styled music composed by Junichi Masuda during the Pokemon GO Fest event. Players will additionally earn a special rock-themed pose for their player avatar after completing the event’s special research tasks.

Pop Star Pikachu has similar exclusive elements to it that mirror Rock Star Pikachu’s. It also remains a pure Electric-type Pokemon, but it gains the ability to learn and use the Fairy-type move, Draining Kiss. Choosing this Pokemon will also change the game’s background music to new pop-styled music also composed by Junichi Masuda during the event’s duration. Completing The Melody Pokemon special research all the way to the end will also get players a pop-themed pose for their player avatar.

Overall, the choice between which Pikachu is down to personal preference. Pikachu isn’t often used competitively in Pokemon GO‘s PVP scene, so the new moves don’t really matter too much outside of novelty. Players however shouldn’t dwell for too long on their decision so they can use as much time as possible to enjoy the benefits of their choice.

Pokemon GO is out now for iOS and Android mobile devices.

MORE: Pokemon GO Fest 2021 Start Time

Source: Serebii.net





Email



Pokemon GO Reveals Most Popular Buddy Pokemon

About The Author