Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Reportedly Earned A Whopping $21 Million Over Two Days – Nintendo Life

Image: Niantic, Inc.

We’re all used to seeing the mighty numbers raked in on a daily basis by Pokémon GO, but Niantic’s monster-catching phenomenon has risen to new heights by generating a staggering $21m USD during its two-day Pokémon GO Fest 2021 event.

The figure, which translates to around £15.4m GBP, comes from new Sensor Tower data shared with Eurogamer; there, it’s reported that the Saturday was the “most lucrative” of the two days, easily becoming one of the app’s highest-earning days to date.

In an official Niantic recap of the event, which unsurprisingly avoids giving us all the juicy financial stats, the developer reveals that over 1.5 billion Pokémon were caught, that players collectively walked over 125m kilometres, and that over 23m raids were completed.

“Thank you, Trainers, for making this year’s Pokémon GO Fest so special!” Niantic says. “We were delighted to see how much you enjoyed the event, whether at home, at a local park, or even at one of our city celebrations. We look forward to the day that we can all celebrate together again.”