Pokemon GO Fest 2021 has a special research quest that allows players to recruit Meloetta. The quest also has two variants of Pikachu to choose from: a rock star and a pop star. The annual celebration is live now, ending July 18, 2021 in the evening. Every Legendary Pokemon in Pokémon GO so far will appear in five-star raids on July 18.

This year’s featured mythical Pokemon is Meloetta. As this is a branching quest, the choices players make will affect their rewards. Players will have to complete a questline titled The Melody Pokemon to obtain their Meloetta during Pokemon GO Fest 2021. Several branches involve players picking between Zigzagoon or Ponyta, Flygon or Gardevoir, and Pop Star Pikachu or Rock Star Pikachu. To unlock this quest, players must log in during the event and purchase a Pokemon GO Fest 2021 ticket. After doing these two steps, players can complete the special research quest at their leisure because it does not have a deadline.

For the game’s 5th anniversary, Niantic is holding Pokemon GO Fest 2021 worldwide at a discounted price. Although some goodies are free, most are paywalled behind a ticket price of $5 (plus tax). The free content includes a special costumed Pikachu, raids, field research tasks, reduced hatch distance for eggs in incubators, and on-map background music composed by Junichi Masuda. Access to The Melody Pokemon quest requires a ticket.

Pokemon GO Fest 2021 is now live, ending the evening of July 18, 2021. The game is free to download on Android and iOS devices. Niantic released another themed Pikachu one month ago with an Okinawan inspiration.