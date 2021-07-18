Pokemon GO Fest 2021: How to pick between Rock Star Pikachu and Pop Star Pikachu – Hindustan Times

Pokemon GO Fest 2021: Niantic has been busy at work adding a lot of exciting features to this year’s Pokemon GO Fest event, and one of the most important ones so far is the Special Research task that is exclusive to the event. Players can catch the Rock Star Pikachu and the Pop Star Pikachu once they complete the Melody Pokemon special research. However, they will ultimately have to pick either one, as they cannot own both at the same time.

While users can pick either one, the best part about Special Research is that your choice will affect your experience in the game, which will lead to branching paths and affecting your Pokemon encounters going forward. These Pikachu will also have a specific pose you will get at the end – the Rock Star Pose or the Pop Star Pose.

How to get the Pop Star Pikachu and Rock Star Pikachu

The fastest way to begin your Special Research is to buy the Pokemon GO Fest ticket, which costs $5 or ₹399 in India. If you don’t have a ticket you can’t participate in the Special Research and won’t be able to go beyond this point. Since today is Day Two of the event, users will be able to participate in special raid events to catch Legendary Pokemon that have featured in the game so far.

As Dot Esports points out, you will need to complete the Special Research tasks, such as picking between specific Pokemon to add to your “band”, either by using music-themed Pokemon or by Pokemon that are wearing Meloetta hats. Once your band is ready, you should be able to catch the new Rock Star Pikachu or Pop Star Pikachu and add either of them to your teams.

Should you choose Rock Star Pikachu or Pop Star Pikachu?

Between the two Pikachu variants available during the Pokemon GO Fest, users can pick between Rock Star Pikachu who has learned the steel-type move Meteor Mash, while Pop Star Pikachu will know the fairy type Draining Kiss. While you can obviously pick whichever ability you prefer better, it’s worth keeping in mind that Rock Star Pikachu has the ability that regular variants cannot learn on their own, as Forbes points out.

In addition to affecting your game, the Rock Star Pikachu and Pop Star Pikachu will also come with separate poses that will be available once the event ends, as well as the music that you hear in the game, so if you lean towards one genre of music, you can simply choose between both Pikachu based on that. Pokemon GO Fest will continue to be available until 6PM local time today, so players need to hurry if they want to collect Rock Star Pikachu or Pop Star Pikachu in time.