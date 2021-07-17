Pokemon GO Fest 2021: How to Complete Ocean Beach Habitat Collection Challenge – GameRant

One of Pokemon GO Fest’s Collection Challenges is themed around the various Pokemon of the Ocean and Beaches- here’s how to complete it.

Pokemon GO Fest 2021 is here with plenty of tasks and challenges for players to complete in order to earn rewards. One of these challenges is the Ocean Beach Habitat Collection Challenge. It is one of the four collection challenges that players can complete during this event.

During the first day of Pokemon GO Fest, the Pokemon spawning in the overworld normally and from Incense will change with each passing hour. Each of these hours are themed after different habitats with each of the collection challenges being based around them. Some Pokemon will only spawn normally, while others can only be found via Incense use.

There are eight hours total where the Pokemon needed for the Ocean Beach Habitat Collection Challenge will spawn. These hours are not in local time, instead scheduled under the UTC time zone. These hours are 22:00 UTC (technically on July 16th), 2:00 UTC, 6:00 UTC, 10:00 UTC, 14:00 UTC, 18:00 UTC, 22:00 UTC, and 2:00 UTC. Players can only access these Pokemon habitat hours if the event is currently active in their location. Because of this, there is no location that can experience all eight hours of spawns.

There are a total of ten different Pokemon that players need to catch for the Ocean Beach Collection Challenge before July 17th ends. These Pokemon are:

Magikarp

Wailmer

Tympole

Chinchou

Feebas

Carvanha

Tynamo

Marill

Alomomola

Swablu

Even if players have these Pokemon from before the event begins, they will not count toward the challenge. They must be captured during the first day of Pokemon GO Fest. Managing to collect them all, however, will earn players 1,000 Stardust, an Incense, and 20 Ultra Balls.

During the active Ocean Beach Habitat hours, all of the listed Pokemon are available normally as overworld spawns. However, players can keep these spawn rates up by using Incense and Lure Modules on PokeStops. The Incense can bring over a few more Pokemon that aren’t needed for the collection challenge, but they still may be worth finding in the wild. These Pokemon are Gyarados, Vaporeon, Azumarill, and Sawk.

The true challenge of the Ocean Beach Collection Challenge comes with the incredibly limited time period to catch all of the required Pokemon. Day one of Pokemon GO Fest 2021 doesn’t end at midnight, which is something that may slip the minds of many players. It actually ends at 6:00 PM in players’ local times, giving players only eight hours. Because of this, players should pay attention to the active habitat at all times while taking part in the event’s festivities.

Pokemon GO is out now for iOS and Android mobile devices.

