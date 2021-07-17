Pokemon GO Fest 2021 Field Research Tasks and Rewards | Game Rant – GameRant

Players out spinning PokeStops during Pokemon GO Fest 2021 can expect to come across quite a few event exclusive field research tasks.

Like with many of the events seen throughout Pokemon GO‘s lifetime, Pokemon GO Fest 2021 has a bunch of event exclusive field research tasks for players to complete. They can be accessed by spinning any PokeStop starting on July 17th at 10:00 AM to July 18th at 6:00 PM in players’ local times.

While a large part of Pokemon GO Fest 2021 is locked behind a paywall, all players can pick up the field research tasks. Many of these tasks are helpful for all players with valuable rewards that are recommended to stockpile up on.

In exchange for these tasks having valuable rewards, these field research tasks are far more difficult than usual to complete. If players want to finish as many of these as possible for their said rewards, players will need to prepare for a bit of a tough road ahead of them. However, tasks collected during the event don’t need to be completed during it, so players shouldn’t feel the need to rush.

There are a total of seven different field research tasks that players can collect for themselves during Pokemon GO Fest 2021. These tasks are:

Catch five Pokemon – Ten PokeBalls

Catch ten different species of Pokemon – 1,000 Stardust

Hatch an Egg – 1,000 Stardust

Hatch three Eggs – One Rare Candy

Spin five PokeStops or Gyms – Pikachu encounter

Spin fifteen PokeStops or Gyms – 1,000 Stardust

Walk one kilometer – 1,000 Stardust

There are a couple of things that players should note for these tasks. The first thing is that the Pikachu that can be encountered after spinning five PokeStops or Gyms will not be Pop Star Pikachu or Rock Star Pikachu. While these two costumed Pikachu are premiering for this event, neither are offered as a field research task reward. The Meloetta hat Pikachu that is also released for Pokemon GO Fest 2021 will also not appear as the reward for this task.

The other thing to keep in mind for completing field research tasks is something that players may not know if they don’t grind multiple field research tasks often. If a player gets a task from a PokeStop and completes it in the same day, the player cannot get another task from that PokeStop until the next day. Players are additionally unable to chose which task they get from a specific PokeStop, so deleting a task and respinning the PokeStop again will not give out a different task until the next day.

Whether or not players are participating in the ticketed part of Pokemon GO fest, all players are recommended to have fun and stay mindful of their local weather conditions while playing. This time of year has peak temperatures for hot weather and cold weather depending on local player hemispheres, so players should keep safety a priority.

Pokemon GO is out now for iOS and Android mobile devices.

