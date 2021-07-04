Pokemon GO Fest 2021: Check available Pokemon, details of music events and more from Niantic’s upcoming fest – HT Tech

Pokemon GO Fest 2021: The 5th anniversary of Pokemon GO, the popular exploratory game, is nearing and developer Niantic is all set to hold-in person celebrations as part of Pokemon GO Fest 2021. The fest is set to take place in select cities around the world. This year’s celebrations also coincide with the 25th anniversary of the entire Pokemon franchise, and the celebrations will also include a music festival.

Apart from the in-person event on July 17, the Pokemon GO Fest 2021 celebrations will include a two-day event where gamers will be able to catch Pokemon including Gyarados, Vaporeon, Azumarill, Unown F, Unown G, Sawk, Flareon, Tyranitar, Flygon, Throh, Ludicolo, Chatot, Leafeon, Serperior, Umbreon, Gardevoir, Absol, and Galvantula. They can also take advantage of raids to get Hitmontop, Cranidos, Deino, and costumed versions of Galarian Ponyta, and Galarian Zigzagoon.

Here’s everything you need to know about Pokemon GO Fest 2021:

Pokemon GO Fest 2021 events and how to attend

The Pokemon GO Fest 2021 celebrations will be held on July 17, between 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM in each city (or local time) and the event will have limited seats, so gamers can visit Niantic Labs website for Pokemon GO Fest and sign up for the event. Those who are unable to sign up, or attend the event due to logistical reasons. Meanwhile, the Pokemon GO Fest 2021 will be playable wherever a player is as long as s/he purchases a $4.99 ticket from the in-game shop.





Pokemon GO Fest 2021: The ticket prices this year have been lowered to $5 to celebrate the 5th anniversary of Pokemon GO. The game’s sponsor is Google Play. (Niantic/The Pokemon Company)



Pokemon GO Fest 2021 music event

As part of the celebrations this year, Pokemon GO Fest 2021 will include a musical event, which involves special costumes for select Pokemon, as well as music that will play during the encounters with them. Players will be able to see Pikachu in rock star and pop star avatars, as well as Galarian Ponyta, Galarian Zigzagoon, Gardevoir, and Flygon.

Pokemon GO Fest 2021 in-person event cities

As previously mentioned, the Pokemon GO Fest 2021 event will have limited seats due to restrictions on large scale events due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The in-person event will be held in 22 cities worldwide, including Auckland, San Francisco, Denver, Atlanta, Chicago, Indianapolis, New York City, Nashville, Austin, Seattle, Washington DC, Linz, Dresden, Essen, Hamburg, Sevilla, Paris, Warsaw, Bristol, Edinburgh, Liverpool and London.