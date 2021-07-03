‘Pokemon GO’ Community Day ‘Roasted Berries’ Special Research Steps And Rewards – Forbes

Pokemon GO

Credit: Niantic



It’s that time again, time to get out and stuff our Pokemon collections with so many little fire pigs that they burst at the seams and we’re overflowing with shinies, or something along those lines. It’s time for the July 2021 Community Day in Pokemon GO, starring the delightful little Tepig. As usual, we’ve got some special research in the store for those that want to round their Community Day experience out for $.99, this time called “Roasted Berries”.

If you’re trying to figure out whether or not it’s worth the dollar and the effort, we’ve got a preview of the steps and rewards from those parts of the world that have already experienced it. Let’s take a look, with full credit going to LeekDuck, always an excellent source for all your Pokemon GO needs.

Step 1:

Power Up Pokemon 10 timesL 15 Pokeballs

Catch 15 Tepig: Tepig Encounter

Make 4 Nice Throws: 20 Tepig Candy

Step rewards: 2000 Stardust, Tepig Encounter, 1 Incense

Step 2:

Catch 15 Tepig: 30 Tepig Candy

Transfer 10 Pokemon: Pignite Encounter

Evolve 3 Tepig: 10 Pinap Berries

Step rewards: 1500 XP, Tepic Encounter, 1 incense

Step 3:

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws: 50 Tepig Candy

Evolve 1 Pignite: 1 Star Piece

Transfer 10 Pokemon: 15 Pokeballs

Step Rewards: 2500 XP, 1 Rocket Radar, 15 Ultra Balls

Step 4:

Claim Reward: 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Claim Reward: Tepig Encounter

Claim Reward: 3500 XP

Step Rewards: 3000 Stardust, Emboar Encounter, 2 Rare Candy

And that’s what you get. As usual it’s a solid value for $.99, at least if you’ve already meant the mental leap that digital goods in an augmented reality Pokemon game can be evaluated with real money, something I’ve definitely done but I would fully understand if you have not.

For me, the biggest rewards here are the Rocket Radar and, oddly enough, the Pokeballs, because I’m pretty short on the things after burning through a giant stack catching something like 1,000 Bidoof over the course of the last week, exactly zero of which were shiny.