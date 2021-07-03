‘Pokemon GO’ Community Day ‘Roasted Berries’ Special Research Steps And Rewards – Forbes

It’s that time again, time to get out and stuff our Pokemon collections with so many little fire pigs that they burst at the seams and we’re overflowing with shinies, or something along those lines. It’s time for the July 2021 Community Day in Pokemon GO, starring the delightful little Tepig. As usual, we’ve got some special research in the store for those that want to round their Community Day experience out for $.99, this time called “Roasted Berries”.
If you’re trying to figure out whether or not it’s worth the dollar and the effort, we’ve got a preview of the steps and rewards from those parts of the world that have already experienced it. Let’s take a look, with full credit going to LeekDuck, always an excellent source for all your Pokemon GO needs.
Step 1:
- Power Up Pokemon 10 timesL 15 Pokeballs
- Catch 15 Tepig: Tepig Encounter
- Make 4 Nice Throws: 20 Tepig Candy
Step rewards: 2000 Stardust, Tepig Encounter, 1 Incense
Step 2:
- Catch 15 Tepig: 30 Tepig Candy
- Transfer 10 Pokemon: Pignite Encounter
- Evolve 3 Tepig: 10 Pinap Berries
Step rewards: 1500 XP, Tepic Encounter, 1 incense
Step 3:
- Make 3 Great Curveball Throws: 50 Tepig Candy
- Evolve 1 Pignite: 1 Star Piece
- Transfer 10 Pokemon: 15 Pokeballs
Step Rewards: 2500 XP, 1 Rocket Radar, 15 Ultra Balls
Step 4:
- Claim Reward: 2 Silver Pinap Berries
- Claim Reward: Tepig Encounter
- Claim Reward: 3500 XP
Step Rewards: 3000 Stardust, Emboar Encounter, 2 Rare Candy
And that’s what you get. As usual it’s a solid value for $.99, at least if you’ve already meant the mental leap that digital goods in an augmented reality Pokemon game can be evaluated with real money, something I’ve definitely done but I would fully understand if you have not.
For me, the biggest rewards here are the Rocket Radar and, oddly enough, the Pokeballs, because I’m pretty short on the things after burning through a giant stack catching something like 1,000 Bidoof over the course of the last week, exactly zero of which were shiny.