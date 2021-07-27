Pokémon GO August Events Detailed, Including Eevee Community Day – Nintendo Life

After the huge financial success that was Pokémon GO Fest 2021, Niantic is now looking ahead to the app’s immediate future, sharing details of everything players can expect to see and do throughout the month of August.

Below, you’ll find details of new Research Breakthrough encounters, Raid Battle Pokémon, Pokémon Spotlight hours and more. Read on if you’re keen on getting the most out of the game this summer:

August Research Breakthrough encounters

From Sunday, August 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7), you’ll encounter Chimecho in Research Breakthrough encounters.

Double XP for Research Breakthroughs will also continue throughout this month as part of the Season of Discovery!

Weekly 1 PokéCoin bundles

Every Monday in August, a one-time purchase bundle containing a Remote Raid Pass and other items will be available in the shop.

Featured Pokémon in raids

The following Pokémon will be appearing in five-star raids throughout August.

Dialga will continue to appear in five-star raids until Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. If you’re lucky, you might find a Shiny one!

Palkia will be appearing in five-star raids from Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time. If you’re lucky, you might find a Shiny one!

Stay tuned for more updates on which Pokémon will be appearing in five-star raids after August 20.

In addition, the following Mega-Evolved Pokémon will be appearing in Mega Raids.

Mega Charizard X will continue to appear in Mega Raids until Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Mega Ampharos will appear in Mega Raids from Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Mega Beedrill will appear in Mega Raids from Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Mega Pidgeot will appear in Mega Raids from Thursday, August 26, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday September 1, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Every Wednesday in August, a Raid Hour event will occur from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. The following Pokémon will be featured.

Wednesday, August 4, 2021 : Dialga

: Dialga Wednesday, August 11, 2021 : Palkia

: Palkia Wednesday, August 18, 2021 : Palkia

: Palkia Wednesday, August 25, 2021: ???

In addition, a bonus Raid Hour event will take place on Monday, August 30, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time.

Pokémon Spotlight Hours

In the month of August, Pokémon Spotlight Hour will take place every Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time, and each will spotlight a different Pokémon and special bonus!

Tuesday, August 3, 2021 : Magnemite will be in the spotlight, and you’ll earn twice the Stardust for catching Pokémon.

: Magnemite will be in the spotlight, and you’ll earn twice the Stardust for catching Pokémon. Tuesday, August 10, 2021 : East Sea Shellos will be in the spotlight, and you’ll earn twice the XP for catching Pokémon.

: East Sea Shellos will be in the spotlight, and you’ll earn twice the XP for catching Pokémon. Tuesday, August 17, 2021 : West Sea Shellos will be in the spotlight, and you’ll earn twice the Candy for catching Pokémon.

: West Sea Shellos will be in the spotlight, and you’ll earn twice the Candy for catching Pokémon. Tuesday, August 24, 2021 : A certain Pokémon will be in the spotlight, and you’ll earn twice the Candy for transferring Pokémon.

: A certain Pokémon will be in the spotlight, and you’ll earn twice the Candy for transferring Pokémon. Tuesday, August 31, 2021: A certain Pokémon will be in the spotlight, and you’ll earn twice the XP for evolving Pokémon.

That’s not all, as 14th-15th August will play host to the latest Community Day, this time starring Eevee. You can find all the details you need here in our ever-evolving Pokémon GO Community Day guide.

In other news, the game’s ‘Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space’ will be kicking off on Friday 6th August, and the app’s third GO Battle Night will be taking place on 26th August from 6pm to 11:59pm local time.

Have you been playing much Pokémon GO recently? Let us know in the comments.