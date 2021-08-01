Pokemon GO All August Spotlight Event Dates and Details – GameRant

Pokemon GO trainers can now mark their calendars for all of the August 2021 Spotlight events with this list of featured Pokemon and bonuses.

August is officially here and that means it’s time for Pokemon GO trainers to begin enjoying a fresh rotation of tasks, events, and activities. Like most other months, the August calendar of events features weekly Spotlight Hours that will be occurring every Tuesday evening to give players the chance to rack up some catches and Candy for a handful of select Pokemon.

The Spotlight Hour events can be thought of sort of like a very mini Community Day. One Pokemon features greatly increased spawns for the short event window and there is usually some additional bonus or feature in place during the event to offer some extra motivation to get out and put in some work for 60 minutes. These short Pokemon GO events are usually fairly popular, but each week’s buzz is greatly impacted by which Pokemon is getting the spotlight treatment.

This month there’s a bit of mystery involved. The first three weeks are fully confirmed in terms of Spotlight Pokemon and the bonuses available, but August 24 and August 31 still have some important pieces of information to be confirmed. At this point, the event bonus has been revealed for both dates, but the Spotlight Pokemon are still a mystery. The full details will likely be revealed within the next week or two as the full lineup of August events fires off…

“In the month of August, Pokémon Spotlight Hour will take place every Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time, and each will spotlight a different Pokémon and special bonus!”

All August 2021 Spotlight Events

Tuesday, August 3, 2021: Magnemite will be in the spotlight, and you’ll earn twice the Stardust for catching Pokémon.

Tuesday, August 10, 2021: East Sea Shellos will be in the spotlight, and you’ll earn twice the XP for catching Pokémon.

Tuesday, August 17, 2021: West Sea Shellos will be in the spotlight, and you’ll earn twice the Candy for catching Pokémon.

Tuesday, August 24, 2021: A certain Pokémon will be in the spotlight, and you’ll earn twice the Candy for transferring Pokémon.

Tuesday, August 31, 2021: A certain Pokémon will be in the spotlight, and you’ll earn twice the XP for evolving Pokémon

This week’s event is likely going to draw a nice crowd thanks not only to Magnemite’s popularity, but also because of the Stardust bonus. Double Stardust is one of the game’s most popular rewards, so this would be a great time for players to dive in and stock up on the highly valuable resource. In the coming weeks, we should learn more about what other events will be arriving during the rest of the Season of Discovery. Be sure to check back in the near future for more Pokemon GO strategy guides, news, and updates. Until then, good luck out there, trainers!

Pokemon GO is available on Android and iOS.

