Pokémon Go Accidentally Banned A Ton Of Players – Yahoo! Voices

Pokémon Go developer Niantic has acknowledged that a recent wave of cheating punishments, including account strikes and outright bans, were doled out to players erroneously.
“We’re working on reverting strikes for some Trainers who incorrectly received punishments on their accounts,” the Niantic Support account wrote on Twitter this past Monday. “This will be done for Trainers automatically, whether or not they have contacted us. We apologize for the error.”
Read more
-
Black Man Says Bank of America Employee Refused to Cash His Insurance Check, Accused Him of Stealing and Threatened to Call the Police
-
‘Y’all Know Exactly What You’re Doing With This Caption’: Lil Nas X Calls Out Critics and Commentary Following ‘Industry Baby’ Music Video
-
Here’s What Happens When You Try To Clean Engine Oil Using 50 Oil Filters
-