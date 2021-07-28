Pokémon Go Accidentally Banned A Ton Of Players – Yahoo! Voices

A man sits on a hill overlooking a forest with a smiling Bulbasaur nearby.

Pokémon Go developer Niantic has acknowledged that a recent wave of cheating punishments, including account strikes and outright bans, were doled out to players erroneously.

“We’re working on reverting strikes for some Trainers who incorrectly received punishments on their accounts,” the Niantic Support account wrote on Twitter this past Monday. “This will be done for Trainers automatically, whether or not they have contacted us. We apologize for the error.”

