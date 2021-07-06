Pokemon GO 5th Anniversary Event Rundown – TechRaptor

The 5th anniversary of Pokemon GO is gearing up to begin tomorrow, and a full run-down of what players can expect from this massive milestone is listed here to chew over. We got all sorts of information for this anniversary, which is expected to last from Tuesday, July 6th to Thursday, July 15th ahead of Pokemon Go Fest.

Shiny Darumaka, Meltan, and Spawn Boosts for Pokemon GO 5th Anniversary

One of the highlights of these events is how Niantic offers players a bunch of new Pokemon to help fill out their Pokedex, and for the 5th anniversary were getting a large helping of monsters to catch.

For the 5th anniversary, Darumaka and a brand new flying Pikachu on five balloons will be seen out in the wild, both with an increased chance of being shiny, something brand new for Darumaka.

Speaking of shiny, a shiny version of Meltan is also coming back to the mystery box, so players looking to shiny hunt have some good catches this week. Remember, to receive your mystery box, you need to send a Pokemon from Pokemon GO to either Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu! and Let’s Go Eevee!, or Pokemon Home. That won’t guarantee you a Shiny Meltan, merely the opportunity for Meltan to appear in the wild. You can only do it once every three days.

Pokemon GO Lure Spawn List

Along with the added Darumaka and Pikachu, every starter Pokemon from Generation 1 – 6 will also have an increased chance of spawning if you are using Lures in-game, with them all lasting an hour now instead of the standard 30 minutes.

For those unaware, the full list of boosted Pokemon from lures is as follows:

Bulbasaur

Charmander

Squirtle

Chikorita

Cyndaquil

Totodile

Treeko

Torchic

Mudkip

Turtwig

Chimchar

Piplup

Snivy

Tepig

Oshawott

Chespin

Fennekin

Froakie

Darumaka

Flying Pikachu with 5 Balloons

Pokemon GO 5th Anniversary Field Research

Along with added spawn boosts, we also got new Pokemon showing up in raids and field research. Once again, all of the starters from Generation 1 – 6 are going to be featured in the daily field research tasks, some of which are really easy ones from making five great throws to get a Turtwig, Chimchar or Piplup, to spanning 5 Pokestops for Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie.

Pokemon GO 5th Anniversary Collection Challenge and Raid Bosses

All of the starters (described above) will be available in the field research tasks and are also part of a collection challenge along with the Flying 5-balloon Pikachu. Of course, collection challenges are pretty easy, you just need to capture the listed Pokemon in the challenge, while the challenge is active to complete it.

A collection of new Raid Bosses has also been confirmed. Along with Darumaka, several of the starters have been reported to be in some of the 1-star raids, including the Flying Pikachu. 3- star raids include Alolan Marowak, Tyranitar, and Absol, while a 5-star raid can feature a Defense Forme Deoxys. Only one Mega has been confirmed so far, Mega-Houndoom. It is unknown at this time what else will be added, but folks at Reddit sites like The Silph Road are compiling all of the data as the event kicks off.

Pokemon GO Jump-Start Special Research

By the way, Niantic is also doing something special for players who may have missed last year’s anniversary celebration. Along with the standard field research, anyone participating in the 5th Anniversary will also have a chance to do a jump-start special research, which will offer tons of XP rewards, Stardust, and unique Pokemon encounters from last years event.

New Features and Items from Pokemon GO 5th Anniversary

Image courtesy of Pokeminers, follow their twitter linked below for more updates.

Along with the confirmed events, raids, field research, and Pokemon boosts, we also got a few other items announced that also been leaked, specifically by Twitter accounts like PokeMiners.

Some of them are mundane items, like brand new stickers that include the three-team leaders, which are shown above. Another, more important update is an increase in bag storage, now going up to a hefty 3,500 slots for your item bag. We are also promised new Pokedex classifications to look at, which players can view these new, unique categories by pressing the all button at the bottom right-hand corner of the Pokedex. You unlock these new categories based on the number of Pokemon you capture.

One major update is something Niantic has been promising to do for a while, and that is a new in-game sky. This time, it is a real-time sky mechanic that will be more in line with the actual time of day for your avatar in game. Along with the new sky, comes the return of celebratory in-game fireworks, which will happen from time to time as you play.

Pokemon GO 5th Anniversary Box Bundles

For those looking to purchase some items from the shop in Pokemon GO, and Niantic is mixing things up with some new bundle packs for players to purchase. Three of the remain packs, the Adventure, Ultra, and Special Packs, will now contain new items.

The Adventure Pack will contain 50 Ultra Balls, 4 Stars, 16 Supers and two 2 Egg Incubaters.

The Special Pack will contain 1 Premium Pass, 50 Pokeballs, 2 Supers and 3 Incense.

The Ultra Pack will contain 50 Ultra Balls, 20 Premium Passes, 5 Incense and 4 Stars.

Celebrate Good Times with Pokemon GO

As you can see, Niantic is offering a ton of new features and opportunities to capture rare, and shiny Pokemon for players with the 5th anniversary of Pokemon GO. Hopefully players take advantage of the festivities while they are being celebrated from July 6th to July 15th.