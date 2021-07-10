Pokemon Go 5th Anniversary Event Exclusive Field Research Tasks (& Rewards) – Screen Rant

Pokemon Go’s 5th anniversary has its own exclusive Field Research Tasks to complete. This guide will show players how to complete them.

The 5th anniversary of Pokemon Go comes along with its own set of event-exclusive Field Research tasks. This guide will show players what they are and what rewards come along with them. It’s hard to believe that it’s already been 5 years since the release of one of the biggest mobile titles in the world. Back in 2016, players would wake up and explore their worlds with only the ability to capture the first 151 Pokemon. With tons of updates, additional Pokemon, and new features Pokemon Go continues to provide new experiences for its loyal player base. For the game’s 5th anniversary, Niantic has provided additional Field Research tasks for players to complete. This guide will show players what rewards come along with each exclusive Field Research task.

A big reason players will want to complete the Field Research tasks for the 5th anniversary is directly tied to the Collection Challenge for this event. Collection Challenges were introduced earlier in the year and will test the player with capturing specific Pokemon within a time limit. Upon completing this challenge, players will be rewarded with items and an exclusive medal that can be stacked. The medal doesn’t do anything but acts as a trophy for completing this challenge. For this Collection Challenge, players will need to capture every starter Pokemon available in the game, including Pikachu. Here is every Field Research task to make that hunt a little bit easier.

Pokemon Go 5th Anniversary Field Research Tasks and Rewards

Here is every event-exclusive Field Research task and what comes along with completing it. Event Field Research tasks will have the “event” text next to it within the game.

Catch 5 Pokemon: Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle encounter.

Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle encounter. Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon: Chikorita, Totodile, or Cyndaquil encounter.

Chikorita, Totodile, or Cyndaquil encounter. Take 5 snapshots of wild Pokemon: Treecko, Mudkip, or Torchic encounter.

Treecko, Mudkip, or Torchic encounter. Make 5 Great Throws: Turtwig, Chimchar, or Piplup encounter.

Turtwig, Chimchar, or Piplup encounter. Send 5 Gifts to friends: Snivy, Tepig, or Oshawatt encounter.

Snivy, Tepig, or Oshawatt encounter. S pin 5 Pokestops or Gyms: Fennekin, Froakie, or Chespin encounter.

Fennekin, Froakie, or Chespin encounter. Earn 2 Candies walking with your Buddy: 8 Pokeballs, 4 Razz Berries, or 3 Pinap Berries.

All of the starter Pokemon except for Chespin, Fennekin, and Froakie also have the chance of appearing Shiny when encountering. Players will want to catch them all before July 15th to obtain the Collection Challenge medal. Once the event is over, this challenge will disappear to likely never return again. The 5th anniversary of anything is a big deal so it’s pleasant to see Pokemon Go still going strong.

