Pokémon Diamond/Pearl Remake Box Art May Tease New Feature, Fans Believe – Screen Rant

A closer inspection of the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl box art has given birth to a new theory from fans. The long-awaited Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes were announced back in February of this year, but no new footage has been released since its initial reveal, not even during Nintendo’s E3 showcase.

The reception to Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl has been mixed from what’s known so far. The demanded remakes of two of the best-selling Nintendo games of all time is something to celebrate, but the art style of these Pokémon remakes has left room for improvement in the eyes of many. It’s unknown as of yet if these remakes will implement new features similar to past Pokémon remakes such as Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. All that’s known is that it will be a faithful recreation of the original story, with all of the same locales, the same starter Pokémon, and the same mascot legendaries, Dialga and Palkia.

Continue scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Reddit user DJDrizzy9 pointed out a noteworthy detail about the box art on the PokéLeaks subreddit. They pointed out how in certain sections of the box art, the light emanated from Dialga and Palkia meet in some areas, mainly at the right section of Dialga and the left of Palkia. One of the top comments also points out that “no other box art implies that the legendaries are interacting with each other (in the same space).”

This detail being pointed out caused many fan theories to sprout. One of the most prominent theories is that this could lead to a possible Dialga and Palkia fusion similarly to black and white Kyurem in Pokémon Black 2 and White 2 or the Necrozma variants in Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon. There is a basis for this theory as far back as the original Diamond and Pearl games with the fused Dialga and Palkia statue in Eterna City. The statue was also the last shot shown in the initial trailer for the Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes, showing a new version of the fused legendaries.

But at the same time, these lights could simply be an aesthetic choice to reflect the duality of space and time. These lights could be something or nothing, but Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire did also give Kyogre and Groudon new primal forms, so it wouldn’t be surprising if these remakes did something new with Dialga and Palkia. If this fusion were to be brought to life, it would bring a concept all the way from the original Pokémon Diamond and Pearl full circle into the modern age.

Next: Pokémon: 5 Most Exciting Things About Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl (& 5 Things We’re Worried About)

Source: DJDrizzy9/Reddit





Email



The Witcher: Monster Slayer Game Releases For Free On July 21

About The Author