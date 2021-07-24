Pokémon Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Harrod’s Collaboration – License Global

For one month, Pokémon fans can immerse themselves in the past 25 years of the franchise through a partnership with Harrod’s. The toy section of Harrod’s will feature displays with the 24 first partner Pokémon from all eight regions from the game.

Trading cards, stationery and toys will be available for purchase.

“As consumers return to shops, we wanted to provide an uplifting Pokémon experience to thrill and excite Pokémon’s many fans of all ages, so we are delighted to be returning to Harrod’s iconic store for a special 25th anniversary pop-up,” says Mathieu Galante, licensing director, EMEA, The Pokémon Company International.

This marks the third time Harrod’s and Pokémon have collaborated, to mark the 2019 premiere of the “Detective Pikachu” movie and the launch of “Pokémon Sword” and “Pokémon Shield” in February 2020.

The Pokémon takeover starts on July 27.