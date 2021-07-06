pogba-told-to-sign-five-year-contract-or-leave-man-utd

Former England star, Paul Ince, has said Manchester United need to tie Paul Pogba to a new five-year contract or sell him this summer.

According to Ince, he is tired of the transfer circus surrounding Pogba.

Pogba is now into the final 12 months of his current deal at Old Trafford.

This has alerted the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Real Madrid.

“Paul Pogba hasn’t signed a new Manchester United contract, and we don’t know what’s in his mind.

“If he decides to stay, they should offer him five years, you can’t have annual disharmony with a player saying he wants to leave.

“If you’re staying, stay and commit, show what a world-class player you are. If not, leave and let United use the money to bring in others,” Ince told Goal.