Manchester United player, Paul Pogba, joined a surprise party in honour of the Nigerian music star, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, in Miami.

Pictures that surfaced on social media showed the former Juventus star turning up at the party with a signed France shirt that has his no. 6.

He was also seen handing over the jersey to the Nigerian star.

The Bioreports News had reported that the Grammy-award-winning singer clocked 30 on Friday and his fans celebrated him on Twitter with the hashtag #Burna30.

The 30-year-old Ye crooner recently emerged as one of the winners at the 2021 BET Awards, making it his third consecutive win for the Best International Act category.

His win had erupted massive celebration from his fans and as he clocks a new age, his fans have also taken to Twitter to hail him.

A tweep, @akorede_111, wrote, “Happy birthday Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu aka African giant. Our one and only Grammy boy. Many more years to come.”

Another tweep, @shiller111, wrote, “Happy Birthday Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu. So proud of all your achievements, many more to come.”



Sharing a video of Burna Boy, @BrunhideOwagbo tweeted, “Feels like yesterday when Burna Boy broke into the scene with ‘Like To Party’. We all thought it was a Yankee song and he was even dragged when he claimed he was 22 then.

“The struggles, the wins, the losses and controversies. We were there and will always be here. Happy Birthday.”

Another fan, @jmikhe, tweeted, “Happy birthday to the first and only Nigerian artiste with a Grammy-winning album.”

“An African Giant turns 30 today and we congratulate him for being twice as tall when it comes to lifting African music beyond the African continent!” @sammywetala tweeted.

@thekaywizzy wrote, “Happy Birthday to the best that ever did this music thing Keep shining king. More life, More banger.”