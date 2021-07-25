Poet, fashion designer, wedding planner: BBNaija female housemates unveiled – P.M. News

Some of the female housemates of BB. Season 6 unveiled Sunday

By Abankula

The 11 female housemates taking part in the BB. Season 6, Shine Your Eye, were unveiled on Sunday 25 July.

They joined 11 guys admitted 24 hours before.

The 22 housemates have an immediate task: to unmask two of them who were wildcards by Sunday.

Here are some titbits about the ladies:

Arinola Olowoporoku a.k.a Arin

Arinola Olowoporoku, a.k.a Arin:

She is 29 years old. Single. She grew up in Lagos in a polygamous home. Arin is also a fashion designer.

She is also an arts and culture curator.



Jackie Bent a.k.a Jackie B

Jackie Bent a.k.a Jackie B.

She is also 29 years old like Arin.

The mother of one son, was born in Lagos. She went to University in the UK. She is an event and wedding planner.

Peace Ogor a.k.a Peace

Peace Ogor a.k.a Peace

She is 26 years old. She was born in Port Harcourt and she is still single. Peace is a budding entrepreneur who has a fashion line already.

Angel Agnes Smith a.k.a Angel

Angel Agnes Smith ak.a Angel

She is 21 years old, from Akwa Ibom state. She is single and loves writing and poetry.

Nini Anita Singh

Anita Singh a.k.a Nini

Nini, 27 years old, is from Edo State. She is a graduate of economics from University of Abuja. She is a fashion entrepreneur and loves cooking, travelling and photography.She has four other siblings.

Beatrice Nwaji

Beatrice Agba Nwaji, simply Beatrice:

She is 28 years old, also from Port Harcourt. She is a single parent, of a five year old kid. She studied marketing at UNIPORT.

Beatrice is versatile. She is a fashion model, singer, dancer and a talented hairstylist.

She loves basketball and football.

Tsakute Jonah aka Saskay

Tsakute Jonah a.k.a Saskay:

She is 22 years old. A mystery girl in the house as she keeps her university and town secret. We know she is single and a fine artist.

Maria Chike Agueze a.k.a Maria

Maria Chike Agueze a.k.a Maria

She is a 29 year-old from Abia. She is a former air hostess. She is widely travelled to many parts of the world, except to the Antarctic.

Tega Dominic

Tega Dominic a.k.a Tega

The 29 year-old self employed lady is from Port Harcourt. She loves dancing, travelling and photography.

Roseline Omokhoa Afije a.k.a Liquorose

Roseline Omokhoa Afije a.k.a Liquorose

The 26 year-old lady is from Edo state. She is single and also an artist entrepreneur. She leads a female dance group.

Princess Francis a.k.a Princess

The Abuja born Princess Francis is the oldest lady in the House. She is 30 years old. Her state of origin is Imo.

Princess is single. She is a e-hailing service driver and business owner.