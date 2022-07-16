pocso-court-sentences-juvenile-to-10-years’-ri-for-rape

BHOPAL: A special

Pocso

co- urt in

Jabalpur

sentenced a juvenile to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old girl.

The convict was six months short of 18 when the crime was committed in February 2018. Two other accused, aged 16 and 17 then, were acquitted for lack of evidence. The case was referred to the Pocso court as it was found fit for trial by the juvenile court judge. The chargesheet was filed in 2019.

The convict and the survivor studied in the same school in

Jabalpur city

. According to the prosecution, on February 5, 2018, she was returning home after seeing off a friend when he and one of his friends arrived on a motorcycle. The schoolmate said he wanted to talk to her about something but she ignored him and walked on.

However, the two boys forced her to sit on the bike and took her to a deserted place, where a third accused was already waiting. They took turns to rape her, said the complaint.

DNA test confirmed rape only by her schoolmate.

The court acquitted the other two for lack of evidence, and sentenced the third to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment and fined him Rs 2,000, holding him guilty under

IPC

sections 363 (kidnapping), 367 (kidnapping to inflict grievous hurt), 376 (2)(i) (rape) and section 6 of Pocso Act.

The court ordered that a compensation of Rs 1 lakh be paid to the survivor through

Legal Aid Authority

and said Rs 2,000 fine paid by convict would also be given to her.

