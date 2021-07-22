Home Technology Poco X3 GT’s design confirmed through renders, Dimensity 1100 also verified – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com
Poco X3 GT’s design confirmed through renders, Dimensity 1100 also verified – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

The Poco X3 GT has been in the rumor mill for quite some time and one of the first things we’ve heard about the device is that it will come out as an international version of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G in China. And the latest leaked renders and teaser coming straight from Poco seem to confirm that.

Not only does Poco X3 GT look identical to the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G for the Chinese market but it’s also confirmed to run on the Dimensity 1100 5G SoC, which powers the Redmi too.

One of the images even shows the available color options – Blue/Green, Black and White. And just like the Redmi Note 10 Pro (for China), the Blue/Green and White one have textured backs.

Source 1 • Source 2

