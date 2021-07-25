POCO F3 GT vs Realme GT: Specs Comparison – gizmochina

After Realme, even Xiaomi decided to launch a “GT” phone. We are talking about the POCO F3 GT, which is actually a gaming-centric phone and flagship killer offering amazing specifications at a modest price. Is the GT solution by Xiaomi able to compete with the Realme GT which is actually the first GT phone ever? It surely belongs to the same segment, but which are the differences between their specifications and which one is better? This comparison between POCO F3 GT and Realme GT will try to let you find the answers to these questions.

Xiaomi POCO F3 GT vs Realme GT

Xiaomi POCO F3 GT Realme GT DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 161.9 x 76.9 x 8.3 mm, 205 g 158.5 x 73.3 x 8.4 mm, 186 g DISPLAY 6.67 inches, 1080 x 2400p (Full HD+), OLED 6.43 inches, 1080 x 2400p (Full HD+), Super AMOLED PROCESSOR Mediatek Dimensity 1200, octa-core 3 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, octa-core 2.84 GHz MEMORY 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 8 GB RAM, 256 GB 8 GB RAM, 128 GB – 12 GB RAM, 256 GB SOFTWARE Android 11, MIUI Android 11, Realme UI CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS CAMERA Triple 64 + 8 + 2 MP, f/1.7 + f/2.2 + f/2.4



16 MP front camera Triple 64 + 8 + 2 MP, f/1.8 + f/2.3 + f/2.4



16 MP f/2.5 front camera BATTERY 5065 mAh, fast charging 67W 4500 mAh, fast charging 65W ADDITIONAL FEATURES Dual SIM slot, 5G Dual SIM slot, 5G

Design

If we consider the Racing Yellow color variant of the Realme GT, it is undoubtedly a more attractive phone when it comes to aesthetics. It has a leather rear cover with a glass stripe on the left making it very suggestive and original: it reminds me of a sports car and that is where the GT moniker comes from. Further, the Realme GT is a more compact phone because it packs a smaller battery and it comes with a smaller display. The phone also comes in more affordable color options sporting a glass back just like the POCO F3 GT. On the other hand, POCO F3 GT offers physical maglev triggers which will please gamers a lot.

Display

Are you looking for the most advanced display? If so, go for the POCO F3 GT without thinking twice. It has an AMOLED display that is able to show up to one billion colors, unlike the Realme GT. Further, it has the HDR10+ certification improving the quality on streaming platforms. Despite the POCO F3 GT has a superior display, Realme GT is all but disappointing. The phone has an AMOLED display as well, with a 120 Hz refresh rate. But unfortunately, it has an inferior color accuracy. On the other hand, it has an in-display fingerprint reader, while the fingerprint scanner is side-mounted on the POCO F3 GT.

Specs & Software

The best hardware department belongs to the Realme GT: it is fueled by the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform paired with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal UFS 3.1 storage. With the POCO F3 GT, you get an inferior but still amazing MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, as well as a max of 8 GB of RAM. So, not only the SoC is inferior, but you also get a lower quantity of RAM: there is no doubt about the fact that Realme GT is more powerful. The phones run Android 11 out of the box.

Camera

These phones are flagship killers but not camera phones. Their camera setups are very similar and they are midrange-class. POCO F3 GT and Realme GT are equipped with a 64 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera, as well as a 16 MP front camera. The photo quality is more or less at the same level. If you need a camera phone, you’d better focus on something else because these phones are not what you are looking for.

Battery

An important advantage of the POCO F3 GT over the Realme GT is the battery. The phone packs a bigger 5065 mAh battery, while the Realme GT has just 4500 mAh. This should allow the POCO F3 GT to last more on a single charge, even though we had no chance to test the battery life as it just went official. The POCO F3 GT supports 67W fast charging, while its rival has 65W fast charging, but it charges faster because its battery is smaller. None of these devices support wireless charging.

Price

The Realme GT carries a €399/$470 starting price tag in the global market. The POCO F3 GT is not sold globally and it launched just in India with a starting price of about €310/$365 at the actual change. Overall, the Realme GT offers a superior hardware department and a better design, but the POCO F3 GT has a bigger battery, a better display, and a physical trigger which are very useful for gamers. Which one would you pick?

Xiaomi POCO F3 GT vs Realme GT: PRO and CONS

Xiaomi POCO F3 GT

PRO

Physical triggers

IP53 certification

Bigger battery

IR blaster

Great display

CONS

Limited availability

Realme GT

PRO

Better hardware

Worldwide availability

Leather design

More compact

CONS

Smaller battery

