Poco just announced its F3 GT smartphone which shares plenty of ques with Xiaomi’s Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. The two gamer enhanced devices share identical bodies down to the weight and size.

There’s a 6.67-inch 10-bit AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution upfront. The selfie cam sits in a centered Bioreports News-hole cutout up top. Gorilla Glass 5 covers both the front and back of the F3 GT while the right-hand side features physical pop-up gaming triggers.

MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 sits at the helm aided by 6/8GB dual-channel UFS 3.1 RAM and 128/256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Helping keep thermals in check is a larger vapor chamber complete with a white graphene heat sink. Poco is also bringing Game Turbo which lets you fine-tune performance during game sessions.







Maglev Triggers • Graphene Heat Sink

The camera department features a 64MP main camera alongside an 8MP ultrawide snapper and 2MP macro cam. There’s a 5,065 mAh battery with 67W charging. The software front is covered by MIUI 12.5 on top of Android 11.

Poco F3 GT comes in black and silver colors. Pre-orders start on July 24 while actual sales begin on July 26 at noon. Poco decided to offer an unusual take on pricing with its mad reverse pricing (MRP) strategy.

During the first week of sales, the 6/128GB Poco F3 GT will retail for INR 25,999 ($350) which goes up to INR 26,499 ($355) in the following week and INR 26,999 ($362) which will remain as the regular price.

The 8/128GB model starts at INR 27,999 ($376) at launch and goes up to INR 28,999 ($390) after. The top of the line 8/256GB model starts at INR 29,999 ($402) and goes up to INR 30,999 ($416).