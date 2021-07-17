Pocket Casts is acquired by Automattic, parent company of WordPress – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

On Friday, Automattic announces that Pocket Casts, a fully-featured podcast listening app that’s been around for years, will be joining WordPress’ parent company.

As part of Automattic, Pocket Casts will continue to provide you with the features needed to enjoy your favorite podcasts (or find something new). We will explore building deep integrations with WordPress.com and Pocket Casts, making it easier to distribute and listen to podcasts. We’re thrilled that we can continue to give our users a multitude of ways to tell and engage with stories that matter.

It seems that Pocket Casts will continue to run independently under Automattic. Co-founders Russell Ivanovic and Philip Simpson will continue to lead Pocket Casts.

Source