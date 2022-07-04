Home WORLD NEWS PM secures future of friends even in foreign countries, leaves youth here jobless: Rahul Gandhi
WORLD NEWSWorld News Asia

PM secures future of friends even in foreign countries, leaves youth here jobless: Rahul Gandhi

“The prime minister, who has secured the future of his ‘friends’ even in foreign countries, has left the youth of his own country to become unemployed,” Rahul Gandhi said.

NEW DELHI: Former

Congress

chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of securing the future of his “friends” even in foreign countries but leaving the youth of the country unemployed.

He shared a video of young men who had taken the exam for recruitment as police personnel in the Central paramilitary forces walking on the streets in protest because they never got the results.

“The prime minister, who has secured the future of his ‘friends’ even in foreign countries, has left the youth of his own country to become unemployed. Why so much discrimination with these youth,” Gandhi asked in a tweet in Hindi.

