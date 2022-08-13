pm-modi-vows-to-protect-elephants,-india-gets-32nd-reserve

NEW DELHI: Noting that India is home to about 60% of all Asian elephants, PM Narendra Modi on World Elephant Day on Friday reiterated India’s commitment to protecting the jumbos. The government, on the occasion, declared establishment of one more elephant reserve,

Agasthiyamalai

in Tamil Nadu, and decided to take multiple actions to handle human-elephant conflict situations that causes deaths of around 500 people and 100 jumbos annually across the country.

Agasthiyamalai will be the country’s 32nd elephant reserve, adding another 1,197 sq km of protected area dedicated to conservation of elephants. This has brought the total area under elephant reserves in India to about 76,508 sq km across 14 states.

“The successes in elephant conservation must be viewed in context of the larger efforts underway in India to minimise human-animal conflict, and integrating local communities and their traditional wisdom in furthering environmental consciousness,” tweeted

PM Modi

while lauding efforts of elephant conservationists.

The environment ministry decided to convene an inter-ministerial meeting with

Railways

to take the issue of preventing elephant deaths due to train hits to a logical conclusion.

