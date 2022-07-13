Home WORLD NEWS PM Modi to inaugurate Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday
WORLD NEWSWorld News Asia

PM Modi to inaugurate Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday

by News
0 views
pm-modi-to-inaugurate-bundelkhand-expressway-in-uttar-pradesh-on-saturday

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra

Modi

will visit Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and inaugurate the

Bundelkhand Expressway

— a 296-km four-lane expressway that has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 14,850 crore, his office said.

The work on the expressway has been completed within 28 months and it will now be inaugurated by the prime minister, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Prime Minister Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on July 16, 2022 and inaugurate Bundelkhand Expressway at Kaitheri village in Orai tehsil of Jalaun district at around 11:30 AM, it said.

The government has been committed to enhancing connectivity across the country, a key feature of which has been the work towards improvement in road infrastructure, the

PMO

said.

FXi5vwTaQAA3vYX (1)

A significant endeavour towards this was the laying of foundation stone for the construction of Bundelkhand Expressway by the Prime Minister on February 29, 2020.

The 296 Km, four-lane expressway has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 14,850 crore, under the aegis of Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (

UPEIDA

), and can later be expanded upto six lanes as well, the statement said.

It extends from NH-35 at Gonda village near

Bharatkoop

in Chitrakoot district to near Kudrail village in Etawah district, where it merges with the Agra-Lucknow expressway. The expressway passes through seven districts, viz. Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya and Etawah, it said.

Along with improving connectivity in the region, the Bundelkhand Expressway will also give a major boost to economic development, resulting in the creation of thousands of jobs for the local people, it said.

Work on the creation of industrial corridor in Banda and Jalaun districts, next to the expressway, has already been started, the statement said.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

‘Never met him’: Hamid Ansari rebuts charge of...

Out of over 4,700 MPs, MLAs entitled to...

Congress leader says Droupadi Murmu represents ‘evil philosophy...

India, China likely to hold 16th round of...

BJP tears into Congress over Ajoy Kumar’s ‘evil...

Two-thirds of Ukrainian refugees intend to stay in...

Five things to know about the next US...

Ivory Coast asks Mali to release 49 soldiers...

Former Trump adviser John Bolton admits to planning...

Palestinians say Biden ‘helping sustain apartheid’ before visit

Leave a Reply