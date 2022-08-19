PM Modi greets people on Janmashtami

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted citizens of the country on the occasion of Janmashtami.

“Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. May this festival of devotion and gaiety bring happiness, prosperity and good fortune to everyone’s life. Long live Shri Krishna!,” tweeted PM Modi today.

सभी देशवासियों को जन्माष्टमी के पावन-पुनीत अवसर पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। भक्ति और उल्लास का यह उत्सव हर किसी के जीवन… https://t.co/LLnnV9KLoI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1660876062000

President

Droupadi Murmu

also greeted the people on the occasion of Janmashtami today.

“Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. From the life of Lord Krishna, we can imbibe the qualities of providing education by doing selfless deeds for the welfare of the people. I wish that this holy festival gives inspiration to all of us to give priority to everyone’s interest with thought, word and deed.”

President Murmu on the eve of Janmashtami on Thursday said in a message, “On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad.”

“Lord Krishna’s life and teachings included the message of well-being and virtue. He propagated the concept of “

Nishkam Karma

” and enlightened the people about the attainment of the ultimate truth through the Path of ‘Dharma’. I pray that this festival of Janmashtami inspires us to follow the path of virtue in our thought, words and actions,” the message added.

Janmashtami is celebrated every year throughout the country to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Believers observe the day by keeping a fast and praying at the temples.

As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar.

