PM Modi celebrates Rakhi with PMO staffers’ kin

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday celebrated

Raksha Bandhan

with the daughters of the

PMO

staffers tying rakhis on his wrist. He gave them a national flag each for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme.

“A very special Raksha Bandhan with these youngsters,” the PM tweeted and posted pictures from the event.

Sources said the daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers and other such members of the PMO staff tied rakhis on Modi’s wrist. They shared a video of the celebration and the PM’s interaction with them. Modi was seen handing them national flags to hoist at their houses.

The government has urged people to hoist or display the national flag during August 13-15 as part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

The PM said in a tweet, “Every Indian has a special bond with the tiranga. Gave the tiranga to my young friends earlier today. The smile on their faces says it all.”

In another tweet, he said the kind of enthusiasm being seen for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign is a symbol of the unwavering spirit of the country’s unity and integrity. “This feeling is going to take India to a new height in the ‘Amrit Kaal’,” he added.

