pm-modi-calls-hyderabad-‘bhagyanagar’,-triggers-name-change-buzz

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reignited the saffron brigade’s dream of renaming Hyderabad, by referring to it as ‘

Bhagyanagar

‘ in his address to party delegates on the final day of BJP’s national executive meeting on Sunday.

“The PM said Hyderabad is Bhagyanagar, which is of significance for all of us. It was in Bhagyanagar that freedom fighter Sardar Patel laid the foundation of a unified India and coined the term ‘Ek Bharat’. And now it’s BJP’s responsibility to carry the legacy forward,” BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said here, quoting Modi.

BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh bolstered the name-change buzz, with a tweet: Here in Bhagyanagar, Sardar Patel gave us Ek Bharat. Today, the entire national BJP team has gathered under the leadership of JP Nadda to make our country ‘Shreshst Bharat’.” Asked if Hyderabad’s name would be changed to Bhagyanagar,

Union

minister Piyush Goyal said, “When BJP comes into power in Telangana, the CM will decide along with his cabinet colleagues.”

Though BJP members have been demanding a change in Hyderabad’s name, the issue gathered steam during the 2020 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls when Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath urged citizens to vote for BJP “to transform Hyderabad into Bhagyanagar.”

