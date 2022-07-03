pm-modi-broke-all-constitutional-protocols:-telangana-planning-board-chief-vinod

HYDERABAD:

Telangana

state planning board vice chairman B

Vinod Kumar

on Sunday condemned union minister Smriti Irani’s comments on Telangana chief minister

K Chandrasekhar Rao

that he did not respect the PM’s by not receiving him breaking protocol. The former MP asked the union minister to get the facts checked before criticizing CM KCR.

“For your information, it was

PM Modi

who started the tradition of breaking all constitutional protocols and insulting CM KCR by not inviting him to the official tour of Bharat Biotech facility on November 28, 2020. In an unprecedented development that is as much shocking as it is undemocratic, the Prime Minister’s Office informed that the CM need not come to the airport to receive the PM at the airport. The chief secretary of Telangana received clear instructions from the

PMO

,” Vinod Kumar said.

The Covid 19 vaccine that has saved mankind was developed by a firm located in Hyderabad and it wouldn’t have happened without the support of the Telangana government. However, PM Modi, being the master salesman that he is, doesn’t want to acknowledge the support of the state. His love for self- glorification is clearly evident in the way he steals credit for all great things that happen in this nation. He must refrain from claiming credit for every good that happens in the nation.

“You must know that our CM KCR is one among the very few politicians in the country who has immense knowledge about the constitution of India. Please don’t teach us about constitution, culture, and communal harmony,” he said.

He said he was surprised that you (Smriti Irani) are talking about culture and constitution after breaking all the traditions. There are such instances of non- BJP state CMs being asked to refrain from receiving the PM at the airport.

