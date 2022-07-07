Home WORLD NEWS PM Modi birthday greetings to Dalai Lama should be seen in overall context: MEA
WORLD NEWSWorld News Asia

PM Modi birthday greetings to Dalai Lama should be seen in overall context: MEA

by News
3 views
pm-modi-birthday-greetings-to-dalai-lama-should-be-seen-in-overall-context:-mea

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday said it has a consistent policy to treat Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama as an honoured guest and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday greetings to him should be seen from the overall context.

External affairs ministry spokesperson

Arindam Bagchi

was talking about China’s reaction to Modi’s phone conversation with the Dalai Lama on Wednesday, where he extended birthday greetings to the latter. “Birthday greetings by the Prime Minister to the Dalai Lama should be seen in the overall context,” Bagchi said.

“The prime minister did speak to the Dalai Lama last year also. It has been a consistent policy of the government to treat the Dalai Lama as an honoured guest in India,” Bagchi said. He said the Dalai Lama’s birthday is celebrated in India and abroad by his followers.

India will assume the presidency of G20 in December this year and a large number of G20 events will be organised across the country during our presidency, Bagchi also said on Thursday.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

In Tanzania, karate classes imbues vigour in people...

‘No sign of rain’: Citizens despair as drought...

Russia and Bulgaria: End of a tumultuous affair?

Swiss court clears Blatter, Platini of fraud in...

Japan’s ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dies after being...

‘Abenomics’: Abe’s economic legacy aimed for Japan’s revival

PA President Abbas meets Israel’s Gantz before Biden...

Shinzo Abe shooting news: Japan shocked after ex-PM...

How was Johnson forced to resign and what...

Russia’s Lavrov says will not go ‘running after’...

Leave a Reply