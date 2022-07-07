pm-modi-birthday-greetings-to-dalai-lama-should-be-seen-in-overall-context:-mea

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday said it has a consistent policy to treat Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama as an honoured guest and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday greetings to him should be seen from the overall context.

External affairs ministry spokesperson

Arindam Bagchi

was talking about China’s reaction to Modi’s phone conversation with the Dalai Lama on Wednesday, where he extended birthday greetings to the latter. “Birthday greetings by the Prime Minister to the Dalai Lama should be seen in the overall context,” Bagchi said.

“The prime minister did speak to the Dalai Lama last year also. It has been a consistent policy of the government to treat the Dalai Lama as an honoured guest in India,” Bagchi said. He said the Dalai Lama’s birthday is celebrated in India and abroad by his followers.

India will assume the presidency of G20 in December this year and a large number of G20 events will be organised across the country during our presidency, Bagchi also said on Thursday.

