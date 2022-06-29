pm-modi-and-justin-trudeau-discuss-security,-counter-terror-cooperation

NEW DELHI: PM Narendra Modi discussed the issue of security and counter-terrorism cooperation with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and made it very clear to him, as well as other leaders, that terrorism is one of the major challenges facing the world and that India has always called for zero tolerance to the menace.

“Prime Minister made that point very clear in his bilateral interactions with all the leaders wherever it came up including of course with the Prime Minister of Canada also,” said foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra.

“Prime Ministers @narendramodi and @JustinTrudeau meet on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit in Germany. They took stock of the

India-Canada

friendship and discussed ways to further strengthen it across various sectors,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

