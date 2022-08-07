pm-led-niti-meet-today-on-strengthening-nep

NEW DELHI: The

Niti Aayog

governing council will on Sunday deliberate on the key elements of the

New Education Policy

and look for ways to strengthen it by addressing issues of access, foundational literacy, use of technology, foundational learning and teacher education. Also in focus will be school education and gender parity, the inclusion of socio-economically disadvantaged groups, access including online and distance education, rankings and Indian knowledge system(IKS).

The agenda of the meeting, to be chaired by PM Narendra Modi, includes the major challenges and recommendations noted in the first national conference of chief secretaries on the implementation of the NEP-2020. A key point of discussion will be ways to strengthen higher education

institutions

, which the

education ministry

is pushing for. The action plan for school education is likely to suggest ‘differential planning’ that requires schemes/ policies to be able to adjust according to societal changes and needs of the community.

The meeting which will culminate in a road map for education under the NEP-2020 for school education is likely to focus on five areas which include — access to quality education to every child in the age group of three to 18; delivery of qualitative foundational learning to all children up to nine years; quality teachers and teacher education; extensive use of technology for teaching, learning, assessment, planning, administration and governance; and ensuring future-readiness by upgrading every child with 21st Century skills.

