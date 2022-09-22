Plus500’s Management Team Held the Company’s First Ever Capital Markets Day Event

Plus500, the global multi-asset fintech group,
held this week its first ever Capital Markets Day event, which featured
presentations from the Group’s Chair, Professor Jacob Frenkel, who shared his
view on the Group’s promising future.
In addition, Plus500’s management team
presented across a range of areas, expressing excitement about Plus500’s
market-leading position, the strengths of its proprietary technology‐based trading platforms and its key
growth opportunities, notably in the US futures market.
In the US futures market, Plus500 identifies two major growth
opportunities. Firstly, the Group is launching TradeSniper, an intuitive new
trading platform, designed for the substantial retail trading audience.
Secondly, Plus500 is targeting an institutional opportunity, where its
brokerage-execution and clearing services are provided to institutional
clients. Progress towards
these opportunities will be driven by Plus500’s healthy balance sheet and
highly differentiated technological capabilities.
Other important areas that were covered at the
Capital Markets Day included Plus500’s strategy, track record, financial
dynamics and business opportunities.
In addition, there were deep dives on the
Group’s technology, marketing, operations and product.
Management emphasised that
the strength of its proprietary technology-based trading platform has enabled
the group to embark on its ambition to become a multi-asset fintech platform
with the group now expecting the growth opportunities cultivated to generate
five-year incremental, annualised revenue of c$500m, to be achieved through
expansion of existing products, the introduction of new products, deepening
customer engagement and expanding into new geographies, including the US.
Plus500 has developed over the years a wide
range of technology capabilities to support customers on their journey, as the
Group continues to diversify its product portfolio and geographic footprint.
These factors will drive future growth for
Plus500 through expanding existing products, the introduction of new products,
deepening customer engagement and expanding into new geographies, including the
US.
To watch
the event, please visit this link: https://stream.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/63src30e7srcda906b287e9a548e.
