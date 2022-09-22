Plus500’s Management Team Held the Company’s First Ever Capital Markets Day Event

Plus500, the global multi-asset fintech group,

held this week its first ever Capital Markets Day event, which featured

presentations from the Group’s Chair, Professor Jacob Frenkel, who shared his

view on the Group’s promising future.

In addition, Plus500’s management team

presented across a range of areas, expressing excitement about Plus500’s

market-leading position, the strengths of its proprietary technology‐based trading platforms and its key

growth opportunities, notably in the US futures market.

In the US futures market, Plus500 identifies two major growth

opportunities. Firstly, the Group is launching TradeSniper, an intuitive new

trading platform, designed for the substantial retail trading audience.

Secondly, Plus500 is targeting an institutional opportunity, where its

brokerage-execution and clearing services are provided to institutional

clients. Progress towards

these opportunities will be driven by Plus500’s healthy balance sheet and

highly differentiated technological capabilities.

Other important areas that were covered at the

Capital Markets Day included Plus500’s strategy, track record, financial

dynamics and business opportunities.

In addition, there were deep dives on the

Group’s technology, marketing, operations and product.

Management emphasised that

the strength of its proprietary technology-based trading platform has enabled

the group to embark on its ambition to become a multi-asset fintech platform

with the group now expecting the growth opportunities cultivated to generate

five-year incremental, annualised revenue of c$500m, to be achieved through

expansion of existing products, the introduction of new products, deepening

customer engagement and expanding into new geographies, including the US.

Plus500 has developed over the years a wide

range of technology capabilities to support customers on their journey, as the

Group continues to diversify its product portfolio and geographic footprint.

These factors will drive future growth for

Plus500 through expanding existing products, the introduction of new products,

deepening customer engagement and expanding into new geographies, including the

US.

To watch

the event, please visit this link: https://stream.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/63src30e7srcda906b287e9a548e.

Plus500, the global multi-asset fintech group,

held this week its first ever Capital Markets Day event, which featured

presentations from the Group’s Chair, Professor Jacob Frenkel, who shared his

view on the Group’s promising future.

In addition, Plus500’s management team

presented across a range of areas, expressing excitement about Plus500’s

market-leading position, the strengths of its proprietary technology‐based trading platforms and its key

growth opportunities, notably in the US futures market.

In the US futures market, Plus500 identifies two major growth

opportunities. Firstly, the Group is launching TradeSniper, an intuitive new

trading platform, designed for the substantial retail trading audience.

Secondly, Plus500 is targeting an institutional opportunity, where its

brokerage-execution and clearing services are provided to institutional

clients. Progress towards

these opportunities will be driven by Plus500’s healthy balance sheet and

highly differentiated technological capabilities.

Other important areas that were covered at the

Capital Markets Day included Plus500’s strategy, track record, financial

dynamics and business opportunities.

In addition, there were deep dives on the

Group’s technology, marketing, operations and product.

Management emphasised that

the strength of its proprietary technology-based trading platform has enabled

the group to embark on its ambition to become a multi-asset fintech platform

with the group now expecting the growth opportunities cultivated to generate

five-year incremental, annualised revenue of c$500m, to be achieved through

expansion of existing products, the introduction of new products, deepening

customer engagement and expanding into new geographies, including the US.

Plus500 has developed over the years a wide

range of technology capabilities to support customers on their journey, as the

Group continues to diversify its product portfolio and geographic footprint.

These factors will drive future growth for

Plus500 through expanding existing products, the introduction of new products,

deepening customer engagement and expanding into new geographies, including the

US.

To watch

the event, please visit this link: https://stream.brrmedia.co.uk/broadcast/63src30e7srcda906b287e9a548e.