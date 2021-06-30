Home ENTERTAINMENT “Please put Davido in your prayers, ObamaDMW was one of the good ones” – Seyi Law
Popular Nigerian Comedian, Seyi Law, has tried reaching out to DMW Boss, Davido, following the tragic demise of his close friend and crew member, ObamaDMW.

Obama died on Wednesday at Ever-care hospital in Lekki, Lagos, a few hours after driving himself to the hospital, where he was admitted for treatment.

Reacting to this, Seyi Law wrote ;

David, I know you are seriously down and I have tried to reach you, bro. May God strengthen and comfort you. You are one of the most kind hearted human beings, I have met in my life and it is so sad to see you go through these pains.

Please guys, put @davido in your prayers. Obama was one of the good ones. May God rest his soul.

God bless you guys.

