“Please don’t come to London” – IG comedian, Nons Miraj tells Nigerians after experience she had in the UK (Video)

Nigerian IG comedienne, Nons Miraj in a recent video shared on social media, advised Nigerians to waive the idea of moving to London, United Kingdom, because of the country’s basic living costs.

Sharing her experience when she boarded a ride in London, Nons revealed she was charged over a hundred pound for an 80-mile trip.

According to her, she pays less for such rides like that in Nigeria. Miraj went on to add that she always complains that the fare is too much in Lagos despite the meagre amount she pays.

“This country has humbled me, I love Nigeria my country I cannot wait to come back, I miss everything, don’t come to London o, the money they are spending here is too much,” the comic actress said in a video.

A while back, the comedienne warned Nigerians seeking to travel to the United Kingdom that the country is boring.

The skit maker who gave the warning in a video she shared on social media noted that everywhere is so peaceful and she misses the hustle and bustle of Nigeria’s commercial city, Lagos.

She added that she would be returning to Nigeria soon and would not be visiting the UK again. Nons Miraj also complained about how one has to get to a supermarket or shopping mall to buy something, unlike in Nigeria, where things can be bought even in traffic. Watch her here