PlayStation Plus games for August accidentally leaked on the Sony website – VG247

The August PlayStation Plus line-up has been revealed by Sony, and a bit early too it seems.

Apparently, Sony accidentally posted what’s coming to PlayStation Plus in August earlier than planned.

The list of games has since been removed, but as always, the Internet was faster than anyone’s finger is able to hit the delete button.

Games included in the line-up are Hunter’s Arena: Legends, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, and Tennis World Tour 2.

Already out on PC, Hunter’s Arena: Legends is a 30-player battle royale game, and it was previously announced as a day-one release on PlayStation Plus for August, for both PS4 and PS5; however, going by the August listing, Plus members will only get the PS5 version. It’s possible Sony mistakenly left out the PS4 version on the list, or the release plan has changed. We will have to wait until the official August announcement is made to know for sure.

PopCap’s Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, also coming to the service, and it finds Neighborville invaded by, well, Zombies.

The game is made up of various regions such as free-roam areas and social hubs like Dave Manor, where you can connect with other players and customize your preferred playable plants or zombies with outfits. There’s also the Thunderdome region which is a battle arena.

New teamplay classes are also introduced with the game, allowing you and your friends to play as a single unit. The game also includes a co-op split-screen. The game was originally released in October 2019 for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

And then, there’s Tennis World Tour 2 on the docket. Here, you play as the world’s top players, strive to master each surface, perfect your game, and do your best to dominate the world circuit. You can choose from multiple game modes, with singles and doubles games, local and online. There’s also a Career mode where you can manage a season, staff, equipment, and sponsors.

The games will be made available on August 3, which means you have until then to play July’s offerings: A Plague Tale: Innocence, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and WWE 2K Battlegrounds.