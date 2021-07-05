PlayStation Now games for July 2021 announced – Eurogamer.net

Streaming service PlayStation Now offers a huge library of games for PlayStation users giving hundreds of PS4 titles to download and play instantly.

The biggest and arguably best game coming this month is Red Dead Redemption 2, which follows the story of outlaw Arthur Morgan, a member of the Van der Linde gang. It is full of shootouts, heists, hunting, horseback riding, interacting with NCPs, and maintaining Arthur’s honour through the choices you choose. The action-adventure game will be available on Tuesday, 6th June.

Judgment, from the same team that created the Yakuza series, is a spin off series that follows a detective investigating a string of murders. The game will be available for three months, from 6th June until the 4th October 2021.

Other games coming to PlayStation Now this month include 2018 title God of War, the eighth instalment in the God of War series, Nioh 2, where players can create their own character who was a yōkai spirit and explore violent Sengoku-era Japan, and Moving Out, a game you play as a furniture arrangement and relocation technician taking on moving jobs across the town of Packmore.

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 is the official game of the event. You can customise an avatar and compete for a gold medal. You can compete in events as an astronaut and even as Sonic the Hedgehog.

Finally, there’s Nascar Heat 5, the officially licenced racing game for the 2020 season. The game features all the official teams, drivers, and cars from the three Nascar National Series, as well as the Xtreme Dirt Tour.