PlayStation Fan Makes Awesome PS1-Inspired DualSense Controller – GameRant

Gamers love uniquely designed video game hardware. Giving a controller or accessory a look and aesthetic can result in stunning designs based off of well-known media properties. PlayStation controllers regularly get this treatment, as evidenced by official designs that tie in with a certain property or fans creating their own. There have been many custom designs made for PlayStation’s controllers, as seen when one fan designed a custom Fallout-themed PS4 controller. One fan, however, decided to go in a more retro direction. They designed a PS5 controller with the same aesthetic and colors as the original PS1 controller.

The PS5’s controller is a big evolution from the PS1. Still, fans loved the original Dualshock controller so much that its influence can still be felt in the many successors that came after it, including the DualSense. The DualSense has several features that make it stand out in comparison to its competition, but also the ones that came before it. However, there are some fans who are nostalgic for the original controller, with one fan creating an homage to it using the Dual Sense.

Posted on Reddit by user blakeprice1, the design took cues from the original console, with its focus on a greyer color scheme and colored buttons. The PS5 button in the center is colored now as opposed to its usual black and white colors. Fellow users commented on the combination of colors that make the controller pop out when compared to the currently available colors of the PS5 controller.

Users on the subreddit have been able to piece together which parts and shell accessories for PS5 controller were used to recreate this look. This includes reusing the D-pad and face buttons from the previous PlayStation console controller to mimic the original color scheme. Other fans of the design had wished that this was the official design implemented as opposed to the current one, being a perfect mix of the past and the present.

More colorful variants and spins on the PS5 controller are always appreciated by fans. Not too long ago, a PS2-themed controller for the Dual Sense was created and available for purchase by a third party, which would make it a perfect pair with this design. For many supporters of the console, there is some nostalgia held for the original PlayStation, and this controller design only further evokes that feeling. While it remains to be seen if a PS1 variant of the DualSense will ever come, fans can always look to this design to get an idea of what it would look like.

