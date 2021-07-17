PlayStation 5 Gets an Entire Jeopardy Category In Obvious Sony Ad – Screen Rant

The PlayStation 5 just featured prominently in one of America’s biggest game shows, Jeopardy, in a rather obvious marketing scheme by Sony, producer of the show and manufacturer of the console. The beloved game show features a number of categories where clues to the answer are given in statements and the contestants must answer in the form of a question. The show has been running since 1984, and since then, it has covered a staggering variety of topics and firmly established its status as an iconic program.

A much different Sony property, the PlayStation 5, is a huge success so far and although it’s still incredibly difficult to get one due to stock shortages and scalpers, the overwhelming demand for the new console has not in any way wavered. The machine has established a rather illustrious library and boasts a number of advanced features that set it apart from its predecessor, the PlayStation 4. Chief among these is the console’s unique DualSense controller, which boasts haptic feedback in an attempt to make gaming more immersive through methods other than improved visuals.

Supply shortages have not stopped Sony from marketing the PS5, and its latest attempt was during the classic game show Jeopardy (via Kotaku). An entire category titled “Gamer’s Delight” featured questions largely promoting the PS5 during the show. The category was run by guest star J.D. Witherspoon, a YouTube personality and comedian. While the category purported to cover gaming as a whole, the focus on PlayStation 5 games was very prominent; console exclusives like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart were featured alongside more surprising picks like Destruction AllStars, which recently added bots in order to supplant low player numbers.

Watch the Gamer’s Delight category from Jeopardy on YouTube here.

Jeopardy viewers make for an unconventional choice of audience for the PlayStation 5, but given Sony’s involvement in both properties, it makes sense that such a crossover would occur. The efficacy of these ads is clearly questionable at best, given the already high demand and low supply for the console, but the category likely increased awareness of the machine overall, and might have come as a pleasant surprise for video game fans playing along at home.

Whether or not Sony will continue to market the console this way as the holiday season grows closer and the company attempts to increase supply is unclear. Sony already caught some flack for an ad where the PlayStation 5 was upside down on an entertainment center, leading to the company pulling the commercial altogether. It’s not exactly clear how this even happened, but it did lead to some hilarity on social media for a few hours. The PlayStation 5‘s Jeopardy spot clearly went a lot smoother, but time will tell how effective it was.

