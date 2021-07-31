players-of-top-african-football-club-killed-after-terrorists-plant-bomb-inside-team-bus

Terrorists were believed to have planted explosives in the team bus of Somali topflight team JCCI football club

It was gathered that at least four players died following the tragic incident, while several others were left injured

They squad were on their way for pre-season activities in Jubaland when the bomb activated causing chaos

No fewer than four players have lost their lives while several others were injured following a terrorist attack on Somalia’s topflight team JCCI FC.

The tragic incident occurred as the squad made their way for pre-season camp activities in Jubaland when the assailants struck.

It was gathered that the team bus was bombed at the southern city of Kismayo, as police suggested that explosives was planted in the bus.

Terrorists attack JCCI FC team bus.

Photo: GOAL

.

Officer Mohamed Sadiq who attended the incident suggested a possible suicide attack in his comments.

He was quoted by rnn.ng via Soccer 24.

“The players were riding in a bus when the explosion went off, presumably inside the vehicle.

“There are investigations going on but we presume the device was planted onto the bus.”

Somalia’s president, Mohamed Abdulahi Mohamed, has sent his condolences to the families of the victims and blamed the attack on Al-Shabaab terrorists.

However, the group has not yet publicly assumed responsibility for the explosion.

