Players have already unlocked the first Ultra Unlock bonus week during Pokémon Go Fest 2021 – Dot Esports

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 isn’t even live for most of the world yet and players have already completed the first of several global challenge milestones to unlock another week of Pokémon Go content.

Congratulations, Trainers! You’ve completed eight challenges and unlocked the Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time event! 🔓 Beginning on July 23, Pokémon from different eras will be appearing more often! Stay tuned for more details! 👀 #PokemonGOFest2021 pic.twitter.com/lWzjvprHiz — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) July 17, 2021

As Go Fest 2021 begins rolling out its first day of content around the globe, the first Ultra Unlock bonus week, Ultra Unlock Part One: Time, has been unlocked.

In total, this means that players have already completed eight of the 24 global challenges hosted in the Global Challenge Arena. Ultra Unlock Part One: Time will now run from July 23 to Aug. 3, bringing Pokémon from various eras to players around the world.

There still aren’t many details available for the Ultra Unlock bonuses, but in an image shared on the official Pokémon Go, Niantic teased that the Time-themed week will add Shiny Cranidos and Shieldon to the game, along with Porygon.

The next milestone is set at 16 challenges, which will unleash Ultra Unlock Part Two: Space from Aug. 6 to 17. There is also the mysterious third Ultra Unlock bonus, which hasn’t even been given a theme yet, though datamines and a mysterious appearance by Hoopa on an updated loading screen point to some ring-related shenanigans.