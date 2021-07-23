Platinum End anime gets trailer, Crunchyroll release date at SDCC 2021 – Polygon

The newest series from the creators of Death Note is coming to Crunchyroll. Platinum End’s upcoming anime adaptation will stream on Crunchyroll in the west when it’s released this fall, the streaming service announced during its 2021 San-Diego Comic Con panel on Friday.

To celebrate the announcement, Crunchyroll released a new version of the anime’s trailer complete with English subtitles that effectively explain the entire series’ plot. Platinum End follows the story of Mirai Kakehashi, a young student who attempts to kill himself but is saved by Nasse, a guardian angel. Nasse explains that Mirai has been chosen as one of 13 contestants to replace God, who will retire in 999 days. While Mirai doesn’t want to participate, some of the other contests will stop at nothing in their pursuit of becoming the universe’s most powerful force.

Platinum End was originally a manga series written by Tsugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata, the creative team behind the original Death Note manga. Platinum End was first released in November 2015 and ran in Jump Square magazine until January 2021. The new anime series is being animated by Signal.MD, the studio behind FLCL: Progressive.

Platinum End will debut on Crunchyroll sometime this fall with episodes airing weekly throughout the 24-episode first season.