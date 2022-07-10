plateau-2023:-lp-guber-candidate-denies-selling-ticket

The gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party in Plateau State, Yohanna Margif, has denied reports making the rounds that he is considering trading his ticket for a huge amount of money.

Margif in a statement made available to journalists in Jos the State capital, described the rumours as “fake news and untrue fabrications” aimed at confusing the electorate.

It reads: “There are reports making the rounds that I, Yohanna Margif, the Labour Party’s governorship candidate, is planning to trade the party’s ticket for money from some aggrieved aspirants of the ruling APC and PDP in Plateau State.

“I would like to state clearly that I have no such plans, and will not jettison the mandate given to me for money, because our party’s target is to clinch the number one seat, come 2023.

“Again, we know why all these rumours are being peddled because of our rising political influence and that of the Labour Party in the state”, he maintained.

While calling for peace, love and unity in the state, Margif appreciated the citizenry for their love and unflinching support for his candidature ahead of the 2023 election.