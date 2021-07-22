Plastics prices can keep rising as Dow sees demand continuing to outstrip supply – MarketWatch

The big price increases that helped boost Dow Inc.’s second-quarter earnings are likely to continue, as the plastics and chemical said Thursday that it expects pent-up demand to keep outstripping supply in the coming months.

“[S]trong consumer demand trends continue in retail, housing and the manufacturing sectors, and inventory levels remain low across most of our value chains. We expect these dynamics to continue to support price trends in the third quarter as the industry continues to work to fulfill pent-up demand.”

— Chief Financial Officer Howard Ungerleider



Ungerleider’s comment, according to a FactSet transcript, was made during Dow’s post-earnings conference call with analysts. It comes amid growing concerns that a recent spike in inflation may last, despite the Federal Reserve’s call that it’ll fade by year end.