plans-for-huge-new-gigafactory-in-england-take-shape,-as-countries-ramp-up-battery-making-capacity-–.

A planning application for a major new gigafactory in central England has been submitted, with those behind the project claiming it could generate 6,000 jobs and tens of thousands more across the supply chain.

The proposals for the factory have been put forward by Coventry City Council and Coventry Airport, who are acting as joint-venture partners.

So-called gigafactories are facilities that produce batteries for electric vehicles on a large scale. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been widely credited as coining the term.

If built, the facility in Coventry would be located at Coventry Airport and focus on both the production and recycling of batteries for electric vehicles. Covering an area of up to 5.7 million square feet, the idea is for it to be powered using 100% green energy. Proposals for the project were initially revealed back in February. Coventry is located in the West Midlands, a part of England known for its longstanding connection to vehicle manufacturing.

“It is mission critical that the West Midlands secures a Gigafactory, both for the future of our region’s automotive industry and the huge economic and job benefits it would bring, as well as the future of our planet,” Andy Street, mayor of the West Midlands, said Thursday. Street went on to describe the region as already being home to “the country’s biggest car manufacturer, Europe’s largest research centre of its kind, the UK’s only battery industrialisation centre, and a world-leading supply chain.” He added that a gigafactory was “the natural next step for the UK’s automotive heartland.”

A decision on the planning application for the gigafactory in Coventry will be taken by Warwick District Council and Coventry City Council later in the year.