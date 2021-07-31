Olufemi Olaniyi, Ibadan Published 30 July 2021

Two persons were reportedly killed on Thursday when heavy planks fell off a moving truck and landed on some pedestrians in Ibadan.

Our correspondent gathered that the incident which also.injured some occured at Omo Baba Bus Stop along the Sango-Eleyele Road area of the Oyo State capital.

The accident attracted a huge crowd of sympathisers but many of them were said to have attacked officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps who moved to the scene to rescue the injured victims.



The FRSC team which was said to have been led by a female officer hurriedly fled to avoid been lynched by the angry mob.



The reason for the mob’s angry reaction could not be immediately ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

While some said the driver of the truck mobilised the youth to attack the FRSC officials to prevent them from moving the truck to their office, others claimed relatives of the victims were behind the hostile behaviour towards the officials.

The Sector Commander of the FRSC in Oyo State, Uche Chukwurah, when contacted confirmed the accident but said she could not give details of it because her officials were chased away by the crowd.

The FRSC boss said, “I don’t have the details of the crash but I heard that planks fell on some persons but I don’t know how many died and how many survived.

“They were prevented from doing anything. The crowd was hostile to them and thank God the officer who led them told his team members they should leave the peace.”