News America

Plane with 28 on board missing in Russian Far East region

Local officials say a plane with 28 people on board has gone missing in the Russian Far East region of Kamchatka on Tuesday

July 6, 2021, 5:57 AM

MOSCOW — A plane with 28 people on board has gone missing in the Russian Far East region of Kamchatka on Tuesday, local officials said.

An An-26 plane with 22 passengers and 6 crew flying from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the village of Palana missed a scheduled communication, local emergency officials said. According to the local transport ministry, it also disappeared from the radars.

An investigation has been launched, and a search mission is underway. Two helicopters and an airplane have been deployed to inspect the missing plane’s route, local officials said.

